Meet Sophia! And get ready for a Day In Her Life at St. Andrews Agnes Blackadder Hall

Sophia shows you around the Academic Quad at St. Andrews University of St Andrews

Academic Quad University of St Andrews

Sophia shows you around the 2nd floor of the St. Andrews Library University of St Andrews Library

Golf Course at St. Andrews Old Course Hotel

Sophia shows you around the St Andrews gym! University of St Andrews Athletic Union

famous PH St Salvators Chapel

Student Union University of St Andrews Students' Association

Sophia and Angus take on the Union! University of St Andrews Students' Association

Nightlife at St. Andrews University of St Andrews Students' Association

Darcy gives advice to Incoming Freshmen! University of St Andrews

Sadly, all good things must come to an end... Agnes Blackadder Hall