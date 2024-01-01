We get it - this is both an exciting and scary time. You’re clearly thinking about going to college, and you want to find a place that will help you become the person you want to be....

A Quick Overview of Why this Tool is the Most Important One in Your College Search

Every college is incredibly unique and different - simple statistics and data provide such a shallow understanding of a university that these numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt. Of course, one college may be marginally cheaper than another or more difficult to get into, but does that mean you’ll be happy? Remember: college is a transformative time in your life where you will be challenged, faced with uncomfortable questions, and start to grow into yourself. Our college comparison tool is the only tool that allows you to compare colleges side by side in a way that shows their true colors, such as what living in dorms is like, how the food tastes, and if the campus will feel like home. Of course, we give you all the data too.

How to Compare Colleges

Follow these steps to get the most out of CampusReel’s college comparison tool. The tool automatically generates a complete guide that compares two colleges side by side in the most complete way possible. Create a list of potential colleges that you’d like to attend. Select any two universities from the list in the CampusReel comparison tool. CampusReel’s college comparison tool will generate a complete guide comparing the two colleges for free. The guide will provide a table of contents to immediately jump to the section you care about most. Consider the most important factors in your college decision. Is it cost alone? Do you think you want a warm weather school? Big or small? Use the college comparison’s table of contents to immediately jump to the sections you care about most. Data is helpful. But make sure you watch the videos of each college to get a complete understanding of the vibe, people and community.

What factors should I consider when comparing colleges?

People end up at the wrong college because they don’t consider the right factors. Just because you’ve compared the data from two colleges side by side does not mean you know the colleges. Just because one college has slightly more prestige does not mean you will like it. 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - consider the below factors to make sure you’re not one of them.

Compare College Campuses

I personally believe this is the single most important factor in your college experience. The college campus and surrounding community will literally make up your day-to-day life at school. Do not make the mistake of thinking, “Eh, I don’t care too much about going to school in the cold. It’s not a big deal.” when in fact a cold-weather school offers a substantially different experience than a warm one. Both have pros and cons. Each college comparison guide offers thousands of videos of college campuses so you can see what they’re really like. Ideally you’ll visit each school in person too, but you’ll find that campus tours start to blend together and it’s tough to remember the differences. That’s why these videos are so powerful. Look for elements of each campus that resonate with your passions, interests, etc.

Compare College Majors

Not all colleges offer the same areas of study. If you know exactly what you want to study, then obviously choose a school with that offering. Be aware, however, that many students who think they know what they will study often choose a completely different major and path. The benefit of a liberal arts college, for example, is that you can pursue a variety of courses and test the waters of different disciplines. Make sure you don’t pidgeon-hole yourself into a field of study that you don’t like. Also, make sure the college allows you to take classes outside of your major or minor requirements.

Compare College Dorms

It goes without saying that you will spend more time in your college dorm room (and bed specifically) than any other place on campus. Some colleges invest heavily in their dorms and living amenities while others are way behind in this department. The best way to understand the differences in college dorms is to use CampusReel’s dorm videos at each school. Each college comparison guide includes a dorm comparison section.

Listen to Current Students

Colleges and their cultures can dramatically change in a few short years, so older alumni are often out of touch with the updated “vibe”. Students currently attending their college have the best perspective of the school. Use CampusReel to hear directly from current students about their experiences. In addition, if you happen to know someone at a college don’t hesitate to reach out and ask them about the experience and how they think it compares to other colleges. What do they wish they’d known when comparing their university to others? I know it can be uncomfortable to ask these questions, but trust me - these kids enjoy feeling important and passing on their wisdom. If you visit the school in person, try asking your tour guide tough questions but be weary about canned responses - try to ask random students on campus what they think instead.

Should I compare college Rankings?

DO NOT use rankings as a comparison factor for selecting a school. They change year to year and are impossible to predict. You may attend the 8th best college this year but then find out its ranked 25th next year. As long as your college options are in the same ballpark, some years you’ll “win” and others you won’t. Get the notion out of your head that rankings matter - they have no bearing on what you do with your life, how people view you, and if you’ll be happy.