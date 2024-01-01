Welcome to CampusReel! We are extremely excited to welcome you to the team and cannot wait to create some game-changing videos with you. Every year, millions of college applicants are disadvantaged by the college search process because they do not have the resources or family support to travel to college campuses for an in-person visit. We built CampusReel to provide equal access in college search to every student in the country and world. Your video content is an invaluable resource for these students, and we cannot thank you enough for contributing to the cause. We deeply value our community of content creators and storytellers, and we are humbled to work with amazing students around the country. Your work helps students far and wide to find their best fit college option.