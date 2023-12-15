Job Description

Vector Marketing is interviewing current students at Long Beach City College for part time sales positions. Primary responsibilities include working with customers, selling our Vector Marketing products, and placing any orders. There is a base pay not based on sales, but reps have an opportunity to earn more based on commission. Previous experience is not required.

We provide flexible schedules for anyone looking to make some extra income in between their classes or other jobs. We welcome all Long Beach City College students to apply!

Position Details:

- Excellent pay – There is a base pay not that is not based on sales, or a commission base on performance, whichever is higher for the week. Our sales reps can make more money, but they have a fallback if they have an off week.

- Solid training – We teach our reps how to do well in this role before they start and offer continued support and additional training as time goes on.

- Flexible scheduling – We help our reps create a schedule that works best for them. Some work as much as possible, some work part time, some are looking for seasonal, and others choose to extra income around classes or other jobs.

- Choice of location – Sales reps work from home or locally after their initial training. Most meetings are held in the office or in person for continued training for advancement.

Basic Requirements:

- Enjoy working with people

- At least 18 years old or 17 and a 2023 HS Graduate

- Some conditions apply

- Willing to learn and apply new skills.

Who would do well:

People who have done well with us in the past have had experience in retail, fast food, cashier, call center, administrative assistant, customer service, receptionist, office work, landscaping, and in just about any field you can imagine. We welcome all applicants who have a positive attitude and enjoy working with people.

This entry level sales position is a great fit for people who are looking for part time or a flexible work opportunity. If you are a student looking for part time work or seasonal work, our opportunities can work around your needs.

If you think you would be a great fit for our sales team fill out the contact information and a receptionist will follow up with you about setting up a virtual interview with a manager. We encourage applicants of all ages and experience, as we do not discriminate on the basis of an applicant’s age.

Apply now