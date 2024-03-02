The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm a junior student majoring in film and media production. Today we'll do a leader juggling and then we start some Q. And A. Okay that's beginning think. Yes she's quite come here and I really love it here because the people are really nice and chilled us is the same as local people. So I feel like I just like feel s is my school and then um I start applying and I also love however as well. Okay so the reason why I trust to ask you because they ask you it is located at Arizona state and Arizona state. I think he's very close to you know close to a Mexico and there are a lot of Mexico food here and a lot of Mexico besides it also got some other universities first. I think those recipe provide a very high train ship for me. I think as you really have a very good film program with a very fair price.