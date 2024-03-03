The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I like everything about being a c student is just being a part of such an inclusive environment that's so diverse. We have students from all over the world and just being able to meet all of them within classes. Student organization system such a wonderful experience. Uh I am because I wanted to go to a big big school but I also wanted to be close to home. So it was a perfect mix being close to home and being a part of one of the biggest schools in the world. I times as soon as I drive it s you are the ones that go out of their comfort zone, whether it's going to an event that they're not sure about or saying hi to somebody while waiting in line for coffee or going up to the professor, introducing themselves. Just taking that first step can lead to so many endless opportunities you could even imagine. I absolutely love psychology because of the community that I've been surrounded with. I'm surrounded with so many people that are equally as passionate about psychology as I am and the staff and professors that have come with the psychology department have been so supportive in just fueling the rest of my a s new journey boy. Um um the professor that's been the most inspiring for me is dr see a doctor Caroline capital top. I had a precise one on one and for abnormal psychology, she is the equal level of amazing story and all this character, but also has so much respect that she expects from her students and that she expects back. Um She's been such an amazing part of the program and has just really fueled my passion for psychology. Temp is really centralized, it's 15 minutes from Scottsdale, 15 minutes from phoenix, it's pretty close to our west and our polytech campus as well, so I wanted to explore other campuses that equally could. The Tempe campus itself is filled with so much culture, so many amazing restaurants, so many different maybe apartment buildings to go visit. It's just been a really great experience, learning about Tempe and all of its history. The one piece of advice to have for incoming students, as I said before, take that first step whether it's saying hi to your friend in class or introduce yourself to that professor because you do not know the opportunities that could arise um and you don't know the ones that you could be missing. S. U. Is filled, filled with opportunities just waiting for you, you just have to go out and find them.