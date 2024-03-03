The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Really? Hopefully you guys know my name by now, but my name is Bianca. Basically, what is you have to offer to prospective students? Last time we talked a lot about the academics and basically what it's like being a student at A S. U. But for this video, we're going to talk about the fun stuff. Basically, we're gonna be talking a lot about social life and what there is to do outside of sitting at issue. You've most likely heard a lot of things about issue at this point. If you're considering going, you most likely heard it's far from boring. There's a lot of events whether or not you're live on campus or not. I'm definitely see by just looking at Tempe that there's a ton of things to do in the city other than academic events and other than clubs and stuff on campus, there's a lot of things that you can see. I think every college has that aspect where there's a social scene, but with a issue. There's so many things that's open for everybody and I mean everybody. Just a little disclaimer that this video will be quite brief simply because there's just no way I could explain the book about issue has to offer, but that's what I'll focus on. Anyways, there's so much to do at A S. U to make it simple. Again, no matter where you go, there's going to be something happening. Thes clips that I'm showing now were recorded by the official s YouTube page, and it shows simply how much you can dio from biking going to Tempe Town like going to sports game with friends, watching performances of damage and even more whether you're more extroverted, like high energy events or more introverted like me and appreciate events but need a good recharge once in a while A. S. U and Tempe have you covered t o be honest. You can really do anything that you want a issue just because they provide so many different forms of entertainment and just ah, lot of resources for you to use if you don't have anything to dio. Of course that's for the safety and the benefit of everyone so it's understandable. Otherwise, as of the pandemic, which is such an extraordinary situation, you'd be able to do anything you want from sports games with the intramural teams that you can join it any time to the performances that Gammage with theater drama and music majors, even to the clubs that are extremely fun on themselves. Obviously, it shows that there's a lot of events and things that you can attend, so it gets to be overwhelming. There is a lot of easy ways for you that you could just make your own schedule. I'm like more of a low energy person. Get satisfied easily with what I do, and I go at my own pace. So I do make my own schedules and I work around like my classes with what I want to dio and even just hanging out with friends and going to dinner is just really fun. Definitely know a lot more people who think that going to parties going out to the city each night. It's fun, but everyone has their own ideas of fun. Whether or not it's more high energy or low energy, you're definitely gonna find it. Of course, the social same just doesn't limit itself to going outside and outside of academics because I guarantee you, you will be at one point going through a lot of sleepless nights, whether it's like studying for exams hanging out with your friends. I've done both, even though they've eaten away in my sleep schedule. It's Super Super Fund, and that's just what makes the college experience. It's stuff like those experiences that have made me, like reach out to people and make new connections. I remember after reaching out to a couple of people, we managed to be in the same friend group for so long, and we went to spring break together before the pandemic, obviously being open to meeting a lot new people through the social scene. Yeah, other than that, there really isn't much other to say, except that to get a feel for what you'd really like to do an issue, there is no other way but to actually live the experience for yourself. Of course, this goes without saying, considering we're still in the pandemic. I guarantee you, once you start to live on campus for yourself, you will find your niche and you will find lots of people to have fun with. Quick searches on the Internet will lend you a lot of valuable resources and sources for what you could do around S u and N A s u. Otherwise, while this video is definitely short and sweet, that's just a basic summary of social scene. There's just too many things to list and it would definitely not match how amazing such events and people you meet are in real life. My next videos will be talking about the issue student experience with other students, as well as focusing on how the requirements and admission process for S U. Is again.