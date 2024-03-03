The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Today I'm in Tempe campus in A. S. U. And right now I'm at the took a house and right here behind me is the tucker house dorn. Right here is the dining room right there on their big area. They also have a lot of events and activity on their, during um the smasher star last spring. We have the first traveler on there, the music festival, it's really fun. Um right there the big circle building, they have Starbucks ups. If you have a package they will ship on there and you can go there to pick up. Also the mail room is over there as well and let's walk by the dining room, you can see the tape over there and you can see it inside or outside in the winter. It's really literally really nice weather outside is really good option but also it's also available as well and they have a second floor for dining as well. Huh? We have the part market they have like snacks, grow she notes boot and anything you want. Well, and there is the stuff near my door in and happens around right now. So if you want to see more, I'm alleging aware.