Check out Memorial Union with Qiqi (Summer 2021) pt 1
Memorial Union
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I'm going to show you guys in the memory Union Buildings guys brings understanding your wrist so that is memory unit. So it's the biggest cabinet he? S so I'm gonna show you. Mhm. Mhm. Mhm. Mhm. No. You're that different countries that you got Mexico food Pisa. He also got to be, Of course this is a small so still. Yeah, they always come out and I have seen here and enjoying songs.
Other Playlists
A Day in the Life with Nandita Nandita J
A Day in the Life with Cecilia Cecilia K
A Day in the Life with Shivani Shivani J
A Day in the Life with Bianca Bianca D
A Day in the Life with Alyssa Alyssa G
Monet Monet Mitchell
Meet ASU!
International Student Perspectives
Food and Dining
ASU Dorm Life
Campus Hot Spots
Student Life at ASU
ASU Academics