The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm going to show you guys in the memory Union Buildings guys brings understanding your wrist so that is memory unit. So it's the biggest cabinet he? S so I'm gonna show you. Mhm. Mhm. Mhm. Mhm. No. You're that different countries that you got Mexico food Pisa. He also got to be, Of course this is a small so still. Yeah, they always come out and I have seen here and enjoying songs.