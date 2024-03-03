The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

One of my favorite memories from last year was finally finishing a lab project that took my group about two months to complete and we ended up getting the highest grade in the class, so that felt really good. Next year I'm looking forward to being back on canvas, spending some more time with my friends and hopefully graduating one of my favorite places to eat near campus is news because they have a lot of breakfast and brunch food and I just like breakfast. I like to spend time off campus really just anywhere I can hang out with my friends or just chilling. I love S You because we have such a large campus in population and I think with the sheer size comes a lot of opportunities to develop and grow and to just make a lot of friends. I just S. U. This one is close to home and two it has one of the largest engineering programs with a lot of different majors and pathways to choose from.