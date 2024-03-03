The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, this video is gonna be about food on Arizona State University on their campuses, and the wide variety of that there are because one thing for me is I'm a tourist if you're into astrology and I really like food. So I think one thing that's cool about Arizona State, at least where I am. I'm in the Tempe campus, which there's so much here. There's Dutch bro's, which they don't have in every state. I feel like Starbucks is for older folks and death roses, mostly for younger folks. It's like energy drinks your coffee, your muffins like get it before you go to school type thing. There's a lot of different things you might even find that you like. Like I try to fried octopus the other week, and it was so weird because I'm vegetarian, or at least I try to be mostly vegetarian. I tried it because yellow and it wasn't bad and I tried these little Japanese ice cream cake things, which are really weird. What else is there? There's a lot of different food places. If you want to get dressed up and go out on a date, there's chill places where you can just go and study and still have a decent side meal. Obviously, there's everything that's in all of the states so well, except for okay, So I'm from the Midwest, and there we have, like White Castle and we have, like, one or T Chick fil A's and the state that I'm from. Here there's a chick fil A. Like in every city, there's no white castles, but instead we have in and out, which is like a Western food place, and it is the best food. It's the best burger place I've ever been to. So they have these grilled cheeses that are really feeling, and then they have These animal fries are just, uh, if you come to Arizona State and you have in and out, and you find my instagram, you better send your message didn't tell me how great it is on campus. They have like Kiddo ba, which is like Mexican food. They have a rap place where you get wrapped and they also make bowls like with rice and beans and breakfasts. Well, there's a bunch of different foods, so there's like pizza. There's literally anything you can think of in there, and a lot of students will go there to eat. Some cities will just got to eat to a different place. Yes, so yeah, As far as food it's pretty chilled. I like to go out and try something new every other week. There's places that are really expensive, which I mean, if you're a bomb like that, you could go there, and then there's places that they obviously others college kids. Um, discounts for you guys and all that type of stuff, so I think that's really cool.