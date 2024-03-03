The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

There is no one on the field that I am currently at. Uh, so I am a sophomore at Arizona State University, currently off campus, uh, due to co vid I am studying theater and film and media production, and I also have a minor in English literature. I am originally from Mesa, Arizona, which is where I currently am so not too far from the Tempe campus, Um, or the policy campus, for that matter. It's super close to home, which is a huge bonus. Um, my grandfather actually attended Arizona State University way back when and got a degree in English as well as's well, as many others. We're not going to get into the Oh, I also made a promise to my great grandfather when I was maybe e wanna say seven or eight years old that when I graduated from high school, I would go to Arizona State University. I really enjoyed my time at a S u I really miss campus. You know, I'm all for keeping everyone safe, which is why I've opted Thio, go to Zoom University, which I am totally fine with. Aside from sometimes not knowing when homeworks dio Yeah, but I thoroughly enjoy it. Um, I hope to maybe get to campus a couple of times throughout the remainder of the semester. Maybe on days when there's not a whole lot of people there s so that I can give you guys a little bit of a tour. If that doesn't happen, I think that we can make do.