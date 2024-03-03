The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So today we will be going to the most famous landmark. It A C when I can see that in front of me, that's the mountain and we will be climbing it today. I will be parking my bike here because a mountain is a little steep and I don't think I will be able to climb that with my mountain bike. Here we are at the light rail station just about to start our hike. I am choosing this way because I feel it's more adventurous. If you want you can also Go and take some other entrances. There is one just right behind the light rail station and there is one near Tempe Town Lake. So we are here right now and as I told you there are different entrances. Maybe scorpions, Arizona in rattlesnakes. Let me tell you something really fun and interesting about the A mountain as we climb. So as you can see there is a big giant on the mountain. Each year when there is a game between University of Arizona and Arizona state the student eliminate association of Arizona state priced at best to protect the air from getting painted by the rival team. A. Mhm. That is the way I was talking about. Behind me you can see the beautiful city of Tempe and R. S. U. Tempe campus. So when you come to issue, don't forget to hike the mountain.