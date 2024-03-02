The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Students that are able to make the most of the resources from the university are going to thrive here at E. S. U. I love being a nursing major because I'm able to make people in my same career field and people that are passionate about the same things that I am caring about others. I've gotten to dive deeper into my interest areas and also get to know more about how my interactions with other people speak volumes about me and how it affects other people as well. I absolutely love psychology because of the community that I've been surrounded with. I'm surrounded with so many people that are equally as passionate about psychology as I am. The staff and professors that have come with the psychology department have been so supportive in just fueling the rest of my journey. Anybody can thrive at A. S. U. But definitely the ones who seem to enjoy it more often is are those who jump down the rabbit hole.