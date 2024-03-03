Let me take you to a unique place at ASU Tempe campus
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So today we are at the School of Life Sciences Vink A and today I'll be taking you to show you something unique and something really beautiful on campus, which I highly doubt that other campuses in America have. Here are we at the first snake exhibit? We have some baby side windows. They're just sleeping and chilling by the rocks. So here you can see this little guy looks a little aggressive. Oh my God, what are you looking at? Oh let's move to the other one. This little cute girl is lucy a beautiful white snake diamond bug and this cute guy is Joey what you're doing. Oh how you doing? So come visit the issue sneak exhibit. It's on Life Sciences Building and there are many more snake exhibits.
