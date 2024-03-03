The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My name is Passion and today I will be taking you on a tour to give you a little sneak peek of the off campus housing that I live. It has a really good location which is located just a mile away from issue and it is right in the heart of Tempe downtown. So you're never really away from many of the party places. So uh can expect, so this is a place they call the Alex and uh here we can see a coffee machine, I guess it's sort of works. Uh This is a place where like I usually come out and hang with my friends just chill around and I guess like this would be a really good place to open a book club. So if you are planning the amenities at this place are my favorite. They have a steam room or dining room gym and also a yoga room. Now, the reason why most of you chose what stayed, I'm always here relaxing and chilling with my friends. This here is the Jacuzzi, which feels really good. I really enjoy living hair displays, have some really beautiful views you can look at and you can almost see the entire issue can be campus, which I feel is awesome. On the other side, you can see our lovely city of 10 b. So just pack your bags and get ready because an awesome adventure awaits you.