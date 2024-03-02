The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It's really cool attempt has the biggest campus cause there's always something going on. Whether you have class at seven a.m. Or seven p.m. I think it's one of the most active places around playing sports or you can go to the gym. There's always something going on all times throughout the day. It's gonna stay as one of those big tops your research schools. There's a lot of opportunities for internships. There's so many groups that you can get involved in hundreds. There's international clubs, environmental clubs. I've had a couple classes that I have like 20 kids and you get to know teacher really well to the lectures, you'll find all different types of people there. You can always learn from people after class to throw teachers office hours. I feel like there's a lot of resources to offer to the students. I came here not really knowing anybody who came here from the east Coast. I have a friend from spain and I have one from Dubai, one is longer a lot from California. It's crazy to see how we're all really like. Even though we're from different places, feeling of school spirit is like overwhelming. Like you're just excited to be a son that will be there on the game day. As soon as the fireworks Tempe is great, warm weather all the time. You can go to a mountain and hiked, can get a tropical park and show up the park. You can do paddle boats on the lake Tempe can just walk, you can walk there. Amazing broadway shows that most people are flying in new york to see that just popped right on over and maybe even get half price tickets. It's nice to live on campus because you get the sense of community, especially if you're a transfer student, we're freshmen. I love the amount of people in energy that would bring to this campus, the amount of different backgrounds that we have here, It's always kind of like a sense of, wow, I actually go to school here, we're all a big ace you found.