The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It has to be the atmosphere and just the communities within the S. U. Uh You'll find pretty much everybody had a. S. U. Uh huh. Uh Teaching programs within A. S. U. Is relatively good. It has good reviews and within taking two years of teaching courses and what not. Mhm. Anybody can thrive at A. S. U. But definitely the ones who seem to enjoy it more often is are those who jump down there at all. Honestly just teaching especially with teens or young adults. I've learned a lot of stuff that I wouldn't have known otherwise strategies of teaching and whatnot and just kind of learning. Is that also kind of reason why I changed my major to english biology. I have never met a more passionate man about a specific subject but there's so much things that you can do in phoenix. Uh there's always concerts, there's always events going on, there's hiking trails, there's mountains you can climb, there's there's ponds to go fishing in, and then there's also laser tag paintball, all sorts of stuff with in phoenix, definitely something that helped me with stress and just studying and kind of getting over the overwhelming. Go to events, talk to strangers, do something and get connected to the people around you and you will have a lot better over time being at a S. U. If you do so.