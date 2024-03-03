The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My favorite thing about being an A. C. Student is that you get to meet people from all over the world here. I have had people from different countries or even different states in the United States in my classes and getting their perspective on different issues or even knowing more about the culture has been super beneficial and has helped me be a lot more open minded. I just ask you because when I visited it just felt right. It also is such a beautiful campus and I love that it is such a big university across four campuses but it still feels really small and you get to know a lot of people really, really fast students that are able to make the most of the resources from the university are going to thrive here at issue. Whether it's finding an organization that is fueling your passion for something else or if you want to go to career services and get some help with your resume, there are so many resources that? S who has to offer and if you are going to make use of those you are going to have a great four years here. My favorite thing about studying sociology and human human development is that I've gotten to dive deeper into my interest areas and also get to know more about how my interactions with other people speak volumes about me and how it affects other people as well. In addition to learning about a little babies developing, best thing ever. Tracy Spin Rod has been one of the most inspiring professors for me. I took her CD 232 class my freshman year and that is what got me to choose my minor and family human development. She had so much passion for what she was teaching and had so much hands on experience that she was able to pass on the wisdom from all her years of studying to us. It just really inspired me to see someone so passionate. I think Tempe is a vibrant city and my favorite thing about living here is that everything is so walkable. You can walk 15 minutes and go to Tempe town lake, attend some events or just have a beautiful view. There's so many also restaurants that you can eat that or there's so many parts of the Tempe campus that you can go explore. So I highly recommend exploring to be as much as you can because that's my favorite part about being here. I would tell all incoming students to talk to your professors talking to my professors has been super beneficial for me because I've gotten so much help on tests and assignments, but also I've been able to be a part of research because I have talked to my professors. So I know that it's super daunting but definitely go and reach out to them because they can provide you with a lot of incredible resources.