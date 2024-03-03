The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My favorite thing about A Ceo is being able to travel to all four campuses easily and explore all the hidden gems. I chose A. C. Because of its amazing nursing program and all the innovative technology that A. C. Has to assist us during our two years of nursing students that thrive at ace. Love meeting new people from all around the world and care about their fellow sun devils. I love being a nursing major because I'm able to meet people in my same career field and people that are passionate about the same things that I am caring about others. If he was my microbiology professor, he really pushed you to understand the material and not just learn it and memorize it also. He really demanded high respect but he gave you that same respect that. Mhm. I love living in downtown phoenix because it's a combination of workers going to work at large corporations and businesses, but also students just attending college. It's a big city, one of the largest in the country, but it feels like a small town. My advice for incoming students is to focus on your academics, but don't let them control your entire college life. It's important for some devils to be well rounded. Get involved in research and have a great college experience.