My favorite memory for last year is I made a sense giving dinner for my friend and we had a really good time. Oh For next year I'm looking forward to get an intern for 2022 summer. The freeways place I like to neS is pay with because I can get a full really quickly around to my next class and then up for class I'd like to go hang out with my friend and take my dog for a walk. Sometimes we like to go to the Papago park because they have a great hiking place and then we can see the great success. I love a S. U. Because I met a lot of faculty before and after. I get an S. U. They are really nice and welcoming and there's a lot of resource for local students and international students. I feel like this is school that um where you will be getting returned as long as you put the effort.