Today we are going to Sedona which is a, is a town located just two hours north of Tempe and is famous like famous for its colorful red rock formation and outdoor adventures. I just love the place and I'm one of my favorite activity to do. There is camping this time we just pitched our tents put on a campfire and relaxed and barbecued. Mhm. On our way back we decided to go to Flagstaff which is just a 45 minute drive away from Sedona. It was so beautiful that we decided to go out and play with the snow. We were there for some time just enjoying ourselves, making snow angels and sledging our adventure was amazing. We also went to see the horseshoe pen which is as beautiful as it looks. I really wish you go to see Sedona and Flagstaff.