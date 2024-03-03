Sun Devil Fitness Complex at ASU Tempe with Qiqi
SDFC is a great place to do some exercise on campus. Students can go running, swimming, doing yoga, playing basketball there. Especially the outdoor swimming pool, it’s really a wonderful place for students to have some fun!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I'm here to tell you more about the university. Now, I'm going to introduce a wonderful place to you guys. This place is S. D. F. C. Some devil finish complex. Here, you can say it's a really good place to do some exercise here. You can say today, there are a lot of swimmers produce some trainees and here you can say there's one pimp round table here when students afraid they can. So I promise you guys, this place is the biggest fitness center have ever said. So today's video is countries over here and next time I'm going to show you another place in wonderful places, E S. U. So, bye bye.
