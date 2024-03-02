W.P Carey business school Classroom with Qiqi
W.P Carey School of Business is the No.1 business school in Arizona, it's the tagline of the school, and a lot of students take classes here.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I'm gonna show you guys the PSC Beauty Business administration say weak. Most of business students at Arizona State University take their course in this castle. I think this classroom is gonna be this through a car fixed classroom in the Bsf. Okay. Mhm. Thank you, monitors the projector called the white board here. Show you guys this, this is a new scene in Arizona State University. So when your phone or ipad out of charge, You can just maybe cost $2 or $3 to bring this whole day.
Other Playlists
A Day in the Life with Nandita Nandita J
A Day in the Life with Cecilia Cecilia K
A Day in the Life with Shivani Shivani J
A Day in the Life with Bianca Bianca D
A Day in the Life with Alyssa Alyssa G
Monet Monet Mitchell
Meet ASU!
International Student Perspectives
Food and Dining
ASU Dorm Life
Campus Hot Spots
Student Life at ASU
ASU Academics