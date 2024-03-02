The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, we go, I'm the film and media production student. Ask you now, I'm gonna show you guys the famous WP carol business at s look here. Yeah, That's the most that will carry pop, bring the business school and has exceeded my expectation. I promise you the W carry business school is the best business school in Arizona. In these two beauties, the possibilities are improvement, Harrison, new abilities.