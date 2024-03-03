What ASU students are looking forward to in 2021-22
What ASU students are looking forward to in 2021-22
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Next year, I'm really looking forward to graduating. I graduate this year with my bachelor's degree and next year with my master's degree. It's a very exciting time and I'm really, really looking forward to that For next year. I'm looking forward to get an intern for 2022 summer. I'm looking forward to being back on Kansas, spending more time with my friends and hope we graduated.
