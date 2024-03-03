The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

The biggest reason I love a issue is that I know I've had opportunities here that I wouldn't have had anywhere else. I love A. S. U. Because I met a lot of faculty before and after getting S. You. They're really nice and welcoming and there's a a lot of resource for local students and international student. I love S. You because you have such a large campus in population and I think with the sheer size comes a lot of opportunities to develop and grow and to just make a lot of.