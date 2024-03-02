The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm a third year student majoring in biological science on the Tempe campus but that wasn't always the case for my first two years. For those two years I had amazing professors, classmates and resources available to me. At the end of the second year I decided to switch to biological sciences with a concentration in genetics, cells and developmental biology. I wanted a major with more research and also more math because I'm someone that truly enjoys math. Coming to this decision was not easy because there's so many amazing majors that S. U. Has for students to choose from. I took the me three quiz which helped me narrow it down and with those few options I met with my advisor who helped me choose the right one based on my interests and future career goals.