The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Um But really it just comes down to the price was right, the location was right and the program was right. So I only applied to A. S. U. And I've never regretted it. I feel like this is good there um where you will be get a return as long as you put it. I just ask you because one is close to home and two it has one of the largest engineering programs but a lot of different majors in pathways to choose from and I was able to find something that fits me. I chose, I ask you because when I visited it just felt right but also is such a beautiful campus and I love that it is such a big university across four campuses but it still feels really small and you get to know a lot of people really seem real fast. I chose A. C. Because of its amazing nursing program and all the innovative technology that has to assist us during our two years of nursing, I chose A. C. Because I wanted to go to a big big school, but I also wanted to be close to home. So it was a perfect mix being close to home and being a part of one of the biggest schools in the world that uh the teaching program within A. S. U. Is relatively good. It has good reviews and within taking two years of teaching courses and what not.