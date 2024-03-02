The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Thank you so much campus rial for giving me this opportunity. I really enjoyed it and I really helped me break my shell. When it comes to talking on camera, I know my videos weren't the best in the world you know, I was warming up as videos, God, or I was warming up as I did more videos. My final things to say, Is anybody interested in coming to our university and you get accepted? Just know, always, always, always carry your tiger card with you because you need it for everything. Access to buildings and access to the rig access to a lot of different things. So always keep your tiger card with you at all times. This is a very energetic, friendly campus there people's grandma War eagle from the morning till the night. There is a lot of people, a lot of light, a lot of people, so be ready for that. Classes aren't the easiest, but they're not the hardest either. Yeah, just enjoy your time and Thank you so much and I'm out.