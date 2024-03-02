The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Guys, I'm finally doing a room tour, and this is when my door looks like I have this sign over here that tells you where I am. Amira, my roommate, actually made this and the left side of the doors empty because Amir head already moved out when I filmed this. On the top of my shelf on the side, I hang my wallet, keys and school I D card. Now moving on to the top shelf, I have a fake plants, a makeup bag, which I keep extra make of been in Azusa Pacific mug Ah, holiday cheer mug for the holidays. I have this black bin that I keep my sunglasses on for decoration, and also they're just easy to grab. Inside I keep a bunch of electronic stuff and cords, and then towards the right. I have some glasses and a bunch of binders for my school work going down to the bottom of the shelf. I keep my books that I used for my classes and these air mostly all acting books besides the Bible you see right there and the 300 writing promise book, which you should pick up if you get the chance to. I keep a marbled style notebook that I don't write and because it looks cool. Then I keep my records of accomplishments in that gray one right there. I have a gold stapler, the party's pro palette and a bag just to keep extra pens and pencils in towards the right. I have a bath and body works lotion that Mira gave me the first day of orientation. Also have the Ari sweet like candy perfume and Eos lotion to shoes and string lights that my brother gave me. Now, moving on to the actual desk, I keep this spinning makeup organizer I got from Bed Bath and Beyond. In this section over here, I keep my powders such as blush and bronzer. Over here is a makeup, sponge, moisturizer, eye shadow and hair Ties. In this section are nail polishes, and this is just random makeup remover and up here I keep some brushes, cc cream, concealer, a comb and look loss to the right of that, I have a lamp, some gold beats, incented lotion, some sunscreen and a gold. Been to keep all these pens in and over here I have a mirror that lights up. Then I have some hand sanitizer in my water bottle and I keep my planners in that corner, and then my back book goes there and up here. Sewing kit in the back was some medication for allergies and stuff. In the second drawer, I keep color pencils and art supplies, and in the last drawer I just keep a calculator, a monologue book and in the back and extra book and extra folders and spirals and office supplies on the wall. Over here is the number tied I wore at I Am Ta, which basically started my whole pursuit in the field of acting. So right now it's Christmas themed, and it used to be like Halloween themed and Thanksgiving, and I have string lights in the corner above my bed and these pictures I printed out with inspirational quotes and over here just says good vibes. I got the pillow on the left from Target, the emoji pillows from the mall in Houston, and this betting has tiny golden, flowery detail ing and I got it from Bed Bath and beyond. This red fleece blanket is from Ross under the bed. I keep all my extra luggage is, and I have these two containers that keeps some food and snacks in when I'm too lazy to go out and get actual food and on the right, I keep a long board, which I'm still trying to get better at. I said, That is my Herschel backpack and some slippers in the back now towards the end of my bed are basically two sets of closets. I hung this canvas type poster on this side of the door, and it says, May your heart find joy and it's soul. I got this from 10,000 villages, which is a fair trade website, and it basically helps people in poverty because they hand make these and the website sells them inside the left side of the closet. I have some hats, a kangaroo Wednesay, some dresses, a laundry, been in some shower items or is the right side. There are also so many hooks you can get from target on here, and I hang hair towels on this side, continuing on to the right half of the closet. I keep my clothes in here, and I have some travels on that left side, and the majority of these clothes are just coats, jackets and sweaters, and I have a few nice shirts. I don't want to get wrinkly, so I hang them here. Also in this corner are some accessories, such as chokers and necklaces, and in the bottom, I keep all my shoes and I know have a lot. For when I actually had a bike on this side of the door, I hung a large mirror, which is very useful. My dorm also has this countertop over here in the middle, and I just keep some oatmeal, a Snickers bar, which is my favorite candy, by the way. Disinfecting wipes and empty food containers, and under this are six drawers in the first one. I keep all my hair styling products, so just flat irons, curling irons and a blow dryer. I stock up on extra useful things because I don't have a car to get around often. Finally, in the last drawer, I keep some food related items such as bowls, force and baggies.