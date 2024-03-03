The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So today I'm gonna be doing something different and new and exciting, and that is my everyday makeup tutorial, and I'll just cut to the chase and get right to it. I'm gonna take a scrunchie and tie of my hair so nothing will be on the way. Then I'm gonna go on with this clinic moisturizing gel. I'm gonna prep my face with it, and it's very important to start with a most prized canvas for your makeup. I also like to add this extra step for the eyes with this vitamin e oil. For me, the oil just works a lot better than regular eye cream. I start the look with its cosmetic CC cream in shades medium. This product is very blend herbal and pretty much melts into your skin. Now I'm gonna go in with makeup Forever's full cover waterproof concealer in shade sand. This is my most favorite concealer because it does its job and stays put all day going in with my and other stories. I will be applying this with my Kat von d double ended brush. Making sure I get the cheekbones, forehead and jawline. Here's my favorite product would just benefits Bennett int. I'm going to apply this onto my cheeks and make sure you blend this quickly or it will drive the way you put it on your skin. Now it's time for the famous Becca highlighter. I am using the shade moonstone, and here I'll be highlighting the high points of my cheekbones, chin, nose and forehead. Using Shosei does eyelash curler. I'll be curling my lashes in the viewfinder and hoping to not stab my eye out. It's the only mascara so far that I am not allergic to, and I love it because it doesn't run under my eyes for the eye shadow. I'm going to use urban decay's naked heat palette. I'll be applying this onto both of my outer decreases, and I'm just using a wider, flat eye shadow brush to kind of wing. The Outer Wings Next amusing chaser, which is the second to light a shade for the base of my eyelids. Now I'm going to use low blow for the transition color between the base and the first decrease color. I'm going to darken the corners of the outer V for a slightly more intense look going in with a small angled brush. I'm going to use dirty talk and underline the bottom of both my eyes and being careful not to drag the line down too low. Now it's time to blend with a small, fluffy brush, and you don't have to be precise about this at all. With the shade outs I'm going Thio, highlight both of my bra bombs. Now I'm going to use the honest as your brow is in shade granite, and here I'm just going to outline the outer edges of my eyebrows and feeling a little bit of the middle towards the edge. I also like to comb the eyebrow hairs up with the opposite side of the brow is so time for lips. I always like to apply the via live bomb before I apply any other lip products. I'm going to use this lip liner in shade candy cake, which is a very natural color but also adds a nice flush color to your lips. Candy kay that comes with the liner previously used is my absolute favorite. I use this every time I wear makeup because of its color. It feels that you have nothing on your lips and it stays on all day long. Time to take the scrunchie out of my hair and I'm good to go.