The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My name is Emily Luke and I am starting a new series on this channel working with a company called Campus Riel. The purpose of this is the help prospective students take a look at the college I met, which is a P u Azusa Pacific University, and I'm super excited to show what being at this campus is like in what being in my major is like, which is acting for the stage and screen. I also mine embraces management so you'll have a look at the business building in the rooms and such just if I I. I am from Houston, Texas, but I now go to school at a P U, which is located in Azusa, California, which is about 45 minutes to an hour northeast. From L. A. You'll be able to find these type of videos on my YouTube channel and on Campus Reels official website, which I will link down below. I hope some of you out there will find these videos really helpful if you are out of state and wanting to see what the colleges like which is what I had to do. Except I didn't actually visit my college before applying. Now you have a chance to actually see virtually what campus life is like over here. For those of you who are already in college or graduated, don't worry. I will be posting more vlog content and updates about my personal life.