This is what I would cook for each day if I had a lot of time on my hands. Of course, that is not the case, which is why I love to cook a lot all at once. So then I'll have a lot of leftovers for the next few days that you just put my meals like that and it saves a lot of time. So if you want to see how I cook my meals in what I eat, then just keep watching for breakfast. So we're going to start off with one egg and one slice of bread. I typically like the honey wheat bread because I think it's healthier, but I like the taste better, So just gonna pop that into the toaster, and then I'm going to spray the pan with butter oil, which I think makes the egg taste better and gonna crack it in, let it sit for a little bit. So how I typically cook open face eggs is all kind of swish it around and pushing all of the sides with the spatula and then all at the salt on top. I definitely recommend it, and then I'll just continue pushing the sides together and checking if the bottom is done first, then I'll flip it. So then it cooks the other side evenly, and I let that sit for a little bit, too. Then I'll continue pushing the sides, adding a little bit of salt to the back. So now I'm just gonna scoop up wth e egg and then place it right on top of the toast like so, and I'm gonna add a little bit of pepper. Of course, you can cook it longer if you preferred a fully cooked yolk. I'm gonna make a brussel sprouts and chicken pasta. You're gonna need some brussel sprouts, chicken breasts, any type of pasta, chicken broth, onion, salt, pepper, one lemon oil, minced garlic and butter. Then I'm going to cut a lemon and half, and I didn't show the footage for this, but you're gonna want to cut one side in half once again, and that's the side that we're gonna use later. So here is the part where we actually cook the pasta. You can put in however much you want, but once again, I'm going to be cooking a lot. Then while the pasta is cooking, you'll put in one tablespoon of butter in the pan and a little bit of oil with it. Then I'll put the chicken in the pan and let that simmer for a bit. No, no, at some salt, some pepper and I'll flip it and redo the sees things again. Then I'll continue to let the chickens sit in the pan. A trick I learned is to turn the chicken on the side and let the side cook. Doesn't three fully cooked because we're gonna cook it again later? No, I'm just gonna put it on a plate and then start cutting it into small pieces you can cut them into however bigger, small you'd like. Now I'm gonna pop the pan with some mince garlic and olive oil, and then I'll first put in the onions and let that saute for a bit until it's a light golden brown. Now I'm gonna add in the brussels sprouts and chicken broth and let it cook for a bit. Gonna add some salt, some pepper as usual and stir it up. So now we're gonna add in the chicken, Then you're gonna want to stir all of it together. Now I'm gonna mixed all of it together, and I added in a little bit of pesto for more flavor, You can also add in Parmesan cheese. You know, I'm just gonna fill the panel's water. Then I'll add in the asparagus and just let it cook through. Then I'm gonna drain all of the water out, being careful not to drop any. Then I'll add in some olive oil, but not too much. Then I'll put in salt, of course, season salt, which changes the flavor of any vegetable. It's literally so amazing and then, Oh, just stir that altogether and these are very easy to cook in there already. So now that the salmon is defrosted, it's ready to cook. I'm just gonna feel the pan with water once again and then place a piece of salmon on it. Then I'm gonna flip it once and let the other side cook here I'm going to do. The same trick is I did earlier with the chicken by laying it on its side and letting the salmon cook all evenly. So once the water has evaporated, act at oil salt, and then I'll just keep flipping it as it cooks. Now I'm gonna add some seasoned salt, and once it's about this color, it should be good, and I love making it a little crispy on the outside, and it's done here. I hope you enjoyed watching and again some new tips on cooking.