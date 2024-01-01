YOU'RE WATCHING
Ball State University (BSU) Campus
02:33
Spend some time at these places!
On the west end of campus there is three really neat places to spend some time: the greenhouse, center for glass, and christi woods. If you want to see some unique places or stage a stellar date, these would be the places I would recommend.
00:39
|| sweet benny ||
Our treasured landmark and university icon, Benny (Beneficence). <3 Beneficence refers to goodness and kindness, a pleasant reminder to all who love her.
01:17
Let's take a stroll through the quad together.
The 'Quad' is the original par tof campus on the southwest side. It's the largest grass area in campus. If you like this, be sure to also check out duck pond on the north end or the Cardinal Greenway that follows the White River.
04:23
Student interview
Meet Stephani Amador and Adrianna Castillo. They have some great insight for you about the Photo Journalism Department, and the Fashion Merchandising Department.
01:08
Networking op! || administrative bldg
This is a great place to get your bearings and run into some very important people. Most people don't think about this building much because you will likely never have to be in it since class nor events are held in it. You should probably drop in anyways. *hint hint nudge nudge*
00:26
Bracken library pt. 1
Bracken Library is just south of the bell tower and some people say it looks like stack of books. Bracken is a typical meeting place for group work since its in the middle of campus; most people will wait at the 'naked lady' statue by the entrance on the first floor.
02:21
North quad
This is the North Quad, in this area, a lot of events are hosted like graduation and small concerts, students take the pathways to their classes, the bursar office is nearby, as well as the freshman advising building.
03:04
Fine arts academic building
This is the Fine Arts Building located directly off of the North Quad. Inside students not only go to their classes, but they have an opportunity to visit our campus's exquisite art museum.
00:50
Sursa + emens
Sursa and Emens are two of the main performance halls on Ball State and they are right across from each other. Sursa is for music productions, while Emens is for anything. Tickets for event sin either hall are tremendously discounted for students (sometimes even free); you do not want to miss out on events at these two places!
Ball State University (BSU)
01:10
How big? how size effects the ball state experience
Ball State has a population of about 20,000 students as compared to schools such as Purdue (40,000) or IU (50,000) and covers over 700 acres. It is spaced out enough to feel like you have breathing room, but not so anything is beyond walking distance.
02:18
Meet audrey! || immersive learning showcase
Audrey is pursuing a degree in sociology and is part of the GRI Reporting Immersive Learning Team and has some great insights about being a Ball State student.
02:29
North quad building
This building houses the Freshman advising center, the learning center, and is home to many classes for majors in Humanities, Social Work, and more!
06:44
Ball state library
The library is filled with so many resources, its centrally located on campus, and even has a mini coffee shop inside. Lots of students utilize the building daily, and it can be an effective part of your experience here on campus too!
00:53
Interview - autumn
This is Autumn, a sophomore at Ball State University. She is double majoring in Fashion Design and Marketing.
02:42
Pruis hall
Pruis Hall next to the library, and the residence halls, Noyer and Woodworth. Inside Prius is a large stage with audience seating. Speech Communications is a core class that has lecture halls here. On Friday's they hold a Filmworks where up to date movies are played for students leisure.