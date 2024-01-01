Sign Up
YOU'RE WATCHING

Ball State University (BSU) Campus

02:33
Spend some time at these places!
Campus
On the west end of campus there is three really neat places to spend some time: the greenhouse, center for glass, and christi woods. If you want to see some unique places or stage a stellar date, these would be the places I would recommend.
00:39
|| sweet benny ||
Campus
Our treasured landmark and university icon, Benny (Beneficence). <3 Beneficence refers to goodness and kindness, a pleasant reminder to all who love her.
01:17
Let's take a stroll through the quad together.
Campus
The 'Quad' is the original par tof campus on the southwest side. It's the largest grass area in campus. If you like this, be sure to also check out duck pond on the north end or the Cardinal Greenway that follows the White River.
04:23
Student interview
Academics
Meet Stephani Amador and Adrianna Castillo. They have some great insight for you about the Photo Journalism Department, and the Fashion Merchandising Department.
01:08
Networking op! || administrative bldg
Campus
This is a great place to get your bearings and run into some very important people. Most people don't think about this building much because you will likely never have to be in it since class nor events are held in it. You should probably drop in anyways. *hint hint nudge nudge*
00:26
Bracken library pt. 1
Campus
Bracken Library is just south of the bell tower and some people say it looks like stack of books. Bracken is a typical meeting place for group work since its in the middle of campus; most people will wait at the 'naked lady' statue by the entrance on the first floor.
02:21
North quad
This is the North Quad, in this area, a lot of events are hosted like graduation and small concerts, students take the pathways to their classes, the bursar office is nearby, as well as the freshman advising building.
03:04
Fine arts academic building
Academics
This is the Fine Arts Building located directly off of the North Quad. Inside students not only go to their classes, but they have an opportunity to visit our campus's exquisite art museum.
00:50
Sursa + emens
Campus
Sursa and Emens are two of the main performance halls on Ball State and they are right across from each other. Sursa is for music productions, while Emens is for anything. Tickets for event sin either hall are tremendously discounted for students (sometimes even free); you do not want to miss out on events at these two places!
00:36
+ good morning!
Campus
Hi ya from Muncie! It's a quiet, beautiful morning in the Quad and while I'm off to my 9a, I am so excited to share with you what Ball State has to offer you as a potential student!
Ball State University (BSU) Applied Technology Building

04:14
What my classroom environment is like
Academics
In this video, I am describing my classroom environment, as well as giving you a sneak peak of the classrooms in action!

Ball State University (BSU) Arts Terrace

01:17
Let's take a stroll through the quad together.
Campus
The 'Quad' is the original par tof campus on the southwest side. It's the largest grass area in campus. If you like this, be sure to also check out duck pond on the north end or the Cardinal Greenway that follows the White River.

Ball State University (BSU) Ball State Student Center

01:10
Meet kyra! || immersive learning showcase
Campus
Kyra is a part of the Conservation Tales Immersive Learning Team and shares her passion for Ball State.
