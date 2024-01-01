YOU'RE WATCHING
Ball State University (BSU) Dining & Food
The village: campus activities, and social life
This is the Village, this located right at the end of campus! In this area, you will find small boutiques, restaurants like Scotty's Brew House, Jimmy Johns, Subway, coffee shops, and so much more!
Noyer dining pt. 2
Noyer provide a lot of options for food during the day including a sandwich, salad, pizza, and pasta bar. Homestyle is just Noyer's version of a daily hot food option, but all locations and meals can be checked daily at http://cms.bsu.edu/campuslife/dining/menus if you are interested in knowing ahead of time.
Meal plans || what's the deal?
In addition to traidiotnal dining, you can also use your meal plan at the following on campus locations: Chick-fil-a, Jamba Juice, Starbucks, Papa Johns, and Quiznos. So you know, there are meal periods 10:30a - 4:30 - 9:30p (breakfast - lunch - dinner) and you cannot 'swipe' for a meal more than once in a dining period (or slip a swipe and two locations). Also your meal plan (must purchase if living in a dorm) accounts for $4.35 for breakfast and $8.50 for lunch and dinner. Dining plus is additional money you can use at check out (on your student ID) that comes with your meal plan.
Ball state meal swipes explained
Hey Guys! So I decided to explain how the meal swipes on-campus work! If you've watched this video and would like a better explanation please refer to the campus home page.
Noyer dining pt.1
Noyer is a four-floor, four-part housing complex with a dining court on the first floor. It is one of the most centralized food courts you will find (besides the Atrium) and offers both a buffet style (weekday afternoons) and a hot food/pantry style (daily).
