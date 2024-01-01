In addition to traidiotnal dining, you can also use your meal plan at the following on campus locations: Chick-fil-a, Jamba Juice, Starbucks, Papa Johns, and Quiznos. So you know, there are meal periods 10:30a - 4:30 - 9:30p (breakfast - lunch - dinner) and you cannot 'swipe' for a meal more than once in a dining period (or slip a swipe and two locations). Also your meal plan (must purchase if living in a dorm) accounts for $4.35 for breakfast and $8.50 for lunch and dinner. Dining plus is additional money you can use at check out (on your student ID) that comes with your meal plan.