Berry College (BC) Campus
01:56
Ford athletic and sports buildings - softball, baseball, and soccer
While we were up at Ford, let's take a chance to explore some of the Ford athletic buildings. Ford is home to out softball and baseball teams' home fields, as well as a soccer field. We have baseball and softball in season right now, and our softball team is currently ranked 5th in the nation for out division.
03:59
Tour of the ford complex
Welcome to the Ford Complex! Home to some athletic buildings, freshman dorms, our music center, and our vet clinic, Ford is one of the busiest and nicest places on campus. Funded by Henry Ford, the Ford buildings have an immense amount of history pertaining to Berry, being a filming spot for movies like Remember the Titans, and hosting the Youth Camp for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Ford is an awesome place to come study outside and relax, or just hang out with some friends.
01:55
Student work program
One of the coolest things about Berry is our student work program. While no one is required to work at Berry, over 95% of our students do, as it provides us valuable experience in the work field. There are hundreds of jobs to choose from at Berry, and just about all of them are open to you. Wether you want to work the front desk of the postal service, help plan student activites on campus, work in the IT department, milk cows, oro anything else, there is a student job for you. Most people at Berry start out in level 1 intro positions but can move their way up to having important supervisor roles, and with these positions come pay raises! Student work is a pretty cool thing about Berry, and defintely something to check out.
01:09
The berry resevoir
The Berry Resevoir is a hotspot for students looking to study, relax and enjoy the fresh air, or find some hiking trails. Located on the Mountain Campus, the Resevoir, or the Res for short, is a fun place for students, families, and anyone to enjoy a nice day at.
00:55
Weather at berry - how my icee melted the same day we had a freeze warning
The weather at Berry can be somewhat.... sporadic. We have had weeks were it has been high 80's, and the next week drops to the 30's, and days with over 50 degrees between the high and the low. Dress carefully at Berry, and my motto is to always bring a jacket, that way you have something to put on if you're cold, and something you can take off if you get to warm.
00:41
Welcome to berry!
Hey Guys! My name is Hunter Berry (yes, like the school) and I am your Campus Reel Ambassador! I can't wait to show you guys around campus, so let's get started!
02:19
The cage center
The Cage Center is Berry's main gym, open to all students and faculty. Berry's gym has three stories, consisting of racketball courts, a pool, two basketball courts, a running track, weights, classrooms, cardio machines, and more! If you don't feel comfortable working out by yourself or want to lern more, we have personal trainers on staff, as well as group fitness classes ranging from Zumba to resistance training.
