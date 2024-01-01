One of the coolest things about Berry is our student work program. While no one is required to work at Berry, over 95% of our students do, as it provides us valuable experience in the work field. There are hundreds of jobs to choose from at Berry, and just about all of them are open to you. Wether you want to work the front desk of the postal service, help plan student activites on campus, work in the IT department, milk cows, oro anything else, there is a student job for you. Most people at Berry start out in level 1 intro positions but can move their way up to having important supervisor roles, and with these positions come pay raises! Student work is a pretty cool thing about Berry, and defintely something to check out.