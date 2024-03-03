The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So for those of you applying to Biola are going through the application process for college, I would really suggest being honest about who you are. I think schools and know what their campus culture is like and what kind of people they tend to accept. So maybe it s O. If you're more honest on your application, I think certain schools may reject you and it may be your dream school, but maybe it's not the school where you would flourish and drive the most. If you're applying to Biola, be honest about where you are in your spiritual journey. I think there's so many different people in different walks of life and being honest about your spiritual journey helps those here really no like be ableto pray over you as you decide If you want to come here or not, we have a high acceptance rate. So if you're worried about that, just make sure your grades are decent and you have a good s a T score and you'LL be good. That's like, honestly, the last thing on my mind because I think it's about where God wants you to go and he will make that happen.