Boise State University (BSU) Campus

Mackenzie Price Campus
Signing off from my tour of Boise State! Thank you for coming along with me as I showed you parts of our campus. Hope to see you here at Boise State in the future! GO BRONCOS!!
01:48
Taking you to the heart of campus!
Mackenzie Price Campus
In this video, we see the heart of campus, where the Quad and Administration building are located. The Quad is where students and organizations table and raise awareness for different events taking place on campus. The Administration building is home to the Office of Dean of Students, as well as the Registrar's office, Financial Aide Services, as well as other campus resources. The Liberal Arts building contains different classrooms and lecture halls, as well as our Writing Center, where you can get assistance and different perspectives on papers.
00:56
A little about the city
Campus
What does Boise have to offer?
00:30
Introduction!
Campus
What's up everyone? I'm here to show you a little bit of Boise State University, and a tiny bit about me as well. I can't wait for you to check out this video!
00:55
Rec center
Campus
Here’s a taste of Boise State’s rec center!
00:45
Taco bell arena: our sports & concert arena o campus!
Mackenzie Price Campus
In this video, I show you our Taco Bell Arena on Campus! This is our sports arena, as well as concert arena here on campus. Our athletics teams play here, which are free to full time students with an ID card! Artists from across the globe come to perform here and if you don't want to buy a ticket, you can hear them perform from your dorm!
01:30
Alberstons stadium: home of the broncos!
Mackenzie Price Campus
Game days are a must here at Boise State. With our blue turf and spirited community, all of Boise comes together to cheer on our broncos!
01:59
Follow me to the student union building!
Mackenzie Price Campus
In this video, I take you into the Student Union Building, also known as the SUB, where there are many dining options, study areas, meeting and ballrooms, as well as our Game Center, Information Desk, ad Admissions Office!
01:51
Welcome to our library!
Mackenzie Price Campus
Welcome to the Albertsons Library! Our library is made up of 4 floors, each with study rooms available. You can rent technology fro the front of the library with your ID card, as well as use any of the printers on the floors with your student ID or Boise State login. The second floor of the library is where our College of Innovation and Design is located, as well as different classrooms and study rooms.
00:49
Main quad - part 1
Campus
Relaxing in some blue and orange chairs, letting you know how great the quad is!
Boise State University (BSU)

01:11
Fave spot on campus
Logan Potter Campus
Logan is showing her fave spot on the campus.

Boise State University (BSU) 1307 Chrisway Dr

Boise State University (BSU) Albertsons Library

00:14
Hidden gem!
Campus
The Maker Lab is one of Boise State's best kept secrets - here's a tour of the 3D printers!

Boise State University (BSU) Albertsons Stadium

00:50
Our stadium!
Campus
Check out a little sneak peek of Albertsons Stadium, home of the Boise State Broncos football team!
