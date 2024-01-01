YOU'RE WATCHING
Boise State University (BSU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
02:07
X
Signing off from my tour of Boise State! Thank you for coming along with me as I showed you parts of our campus. Hope to see you here at Boise State in the future! GO BRONCOS!!
01:48
Taking you to the heart of campus!
In this video, we see the heart of campus, where the Quad and Administration building are located. The Quad is where students and organizations table and raise awareness for different events taking place on campus. The Administration building is home to the Office of Dean of Students, as well as the Registrar's office, Financial Aide Services, as well as other campus resources. The Liberal Arts building contains different classrooms and lecture halls, as well as our Writing Center, where you can get assistance and different perspectives on papers.
00:30
Introduction!
What's up everyone? I'm here to show you a little bit of Boise State University, and a tiny bit about me as well. I can't wait for you to check out this video!
00:45
Taco bell arena: our sports & concert arena o campus!
In this video, I show you our Taco Bell Arena on Campus! This is our sports arena, as well as concert arena here on campus. Our athletics teams play here, which are free to full time students with an ID card! Artists from across the globe come to perform here and if you don't want to buy a ticket, you can hear them perform from your dorm!
01:30
Alberstons stadium: home of the broncos!
Game days are a must here at Boise State. With our blue turf and spirited community, all of Boise comes together to cheer on our broncos!
01:59
Follow me to the student union building!
In this video, I take you into the Student Union Building, also known as the SUB, where there are many dining options, study areas, meeting and ballrooms, as well as our Game Center, Information Desk, ad Admissions Office!
01:51
Welcome to our library!
Welcome to the Albertsons Library! Our library is made up of 4 floors, each with study rooms available. You can rent technology fro the front of the library with your ID card, as well as use any of the printers on the floors with your student ID or Boise State login. The second floor of the library is where our College of Innovation and Design is located, as well as different classrooms and study rooms.
Boise State University (BSU)
01:51
Welcome to our library!
Welcome to the Albertsons Library! Our library is made up of 4 floors, each with study rooms available. You can rent technology fro the front of the library with your ID card, as well as use any of the printers on the floors with your student ID or Boise State login. The second floor of the library is where our College of Innovation and Design is located, as well as different classrooms and study rooms.
Boise State University (BSU) 1307 Chrisway Dr
Boise State University (BSU) Albertsons Library
Boise State University (BSU) Albertsons Stadium
01:30
Alberstons stadium: home of the broncos!
Game days are a must here at Boise State. With our blue turf and spirited community, all of Boise comes together to cheer on our broncos!