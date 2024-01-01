In this video, we see the heart of campus, where the Quad and Administration building are located. The Quad is where students and organizations table and raise awareness for different events taking place on campus. The Administration building is home to the Office of Dean of Students, as well as the Registrar's office, Financial Aide Services, as well as other campus resources. The Liberal Arts building contains different classrooms and lecture halls, as well as our Writing Center, where you can get assistance and different perspectives on papers.