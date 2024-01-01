Tay welcomes you to BGSU! We are an in-town residential campus with 19,000 students, including 2,500 students at our Firelands location. We have students from all 50 states and 70 countries. 20% of our entering class are ethnic and racial minority students. 900 full-time faculty, 80% of them with the highest degree in their field, work to bring us the best education possible every day. With nearly 325 student organizations and a wide range of service learning opportunities, cultural, and special events, students have a wide variety of options to belong, stand out, and go far!