YOU'RE WATCHING
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
05:00
Let's check out the jerome library!
The Jerome Library has so much to offer students! From the music library to the pop culture library, to the group study floor, to the silent study floor, there's a lot to discover at Jerome! We also offer free tutoring at the learning commons for literally every class that we offer at BGSU.
02:41
Film history class with kaden!
My Film History class is divided into 2 parts: Lecture and Recitation. Today we are checking out the recitation portion of the class and interviewing Kaden on what he thinks about the class!
00:18
Meet tay! welcome to bgsu!
Tay welcomes you to BGSU! We are an in-town residential campus with 19,000 students, including 2,500 students at our Firelands location. We have students from all 50 states and 70 countries. 20% of our entering class are ethnic and racial minority students. 900 full-time faculty, 80% of them with the highest degree in their field, work to bring us the best education possible every day. With nearly 325 student organizations and a wide range of service learning opportunities, cultural, and special events, students have a wide variety of options to belong, stand out, and go far!
03:01
Exploring olscamp hall!
Olscamp Hall is an amazing place to learn. It's centrally located on campus and features interactive learning classrooms with lots of ways to teach and learn. Just about every BGSU student will have a class here at least once. From the largest lecture halls to the smallest micro-classrooms, Olscamp has something for just about everyone. Don't forget to stop by Dunkin Donuts before you leave!
03:26
Welcome to kuhlin center!
The Kuhlin Center is a brand new building on campus that is home to our school of Journalism, Communications, Media Production and Studies, Video Communication Technology, and many more! We have state of the art audio and video production facilities that also double as classrooms. As a double minor in Media Production and Studies and Communications, I spend a lot of time in the Kuhlin Center. It's really cool to be able to learn and use the facilities in such a high-tech building.
01:12
Falcon football frenzy!
The BGSU Falcons face off against Eastern Kentucky University. Featuring the Falcon Marching Band, who invited local area high schools to play songs from Spongebob and our fight song, Ay Ziggy Zoomba! The Falcons defeated EKU and brought home a victory for BG!
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) College Park Office Bldg
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Doyt L. Perry Stadium
01:12
Falcon football frenzy!
The BGSU Falcons face off against Eastern Kentucky University. Featuring the Falcon Marching Band, who invited local area high schools to play songs from Spongebob and our fight song, Ay Ziggy Zoomba! The Falcons defeated EKU and brought home a victory for BG!
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Founders Hall
00:18
Meet tay! welcome to bgsu!
Tay welcomes you to BGSU! We are an in-town residential campus with 19,000 students, including 2,500 students at our Firelands location. We have students from all 50 states and 70 countries. 20% of our entering class are ethnic and racial minority students. 900 full-time faculty, 80% of them with the highest degree in their field, work to bring us the best education possible every day. With nearly 325 student organizations and a wide range of service learning opportunities, cultural, and special events, students have a wide variety of options to belong, stand out, and go far!
14:43
A tour around a day at bgsu!
Here are some comprehensive tours of some of the major parts of BGSU's campus! In this video, you will see stadiums, landmarks, the library, and the rec center, as well as some info on residence halls.
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Jerome Library
05:00
Let's check out the jerome library!
The Jerome Library has so much to offer students! From the music library to the pop culture library, to the group study floor, to the silent study floor, there's a lot to discover at Jerome! We also offer free tutoring at the learning commons for literally every class that we offer at BGSU.