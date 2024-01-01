Sign Up
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Campus

All Campus Reviews

05:00
Let's check out the jerome library!
Academics
The Jerome Library has so much to offer students! From the music library to the pop culture library, to the group study floor, to the silent study floor, there's a lot to discover at Jerome! We also offer free tutoring at the learning commons for literally every class that we offer at BGSU.
02:41
Film history class with kaden!
Academics
My Film History class is divided into 2 parts: Lecture and Recitation. Today we are checking out the recitation portion of the class and interviewing Kaden on what he thinks about the class!
00:18
Meet tay! welcome to bgsu!
Campus
Tay welcomes you to BGSU! We are an in-town residential campus with 19,000 students, including 2,500 students at our Firelands location. We have students from all 50 states and 70 countries. 20% of our entering class are ethnic and racial minority students. 900 full-time faculty, 80% of them with the highest degree in their field, work to bring us the best education possible every day. With nearly 325 student organizations and a wide range of service learning opportunities, cultural, and special events, students have a wide variety of options to belong, stand out, and go far!
03:01
Thanks for being falcon awesome!
Dorms
Thanks so much for following along with me! Talons up!
03:01
Exploring olscamp hall!
Academics
Olscamp Hall is an amazing place to learn. It's centrally located on campus and features interactive learning classrooms with lots of ways to teach and learn. Just about every BGSU student will have a class here at least once. From the largest lecture halls to the smallest micro-classrooms, Olscamp has something for just about everyone. Don't forget to stop by Dunkin Donuts before you leave!
03:38
An interview with lexi!
Academics
An interview with my roommate Lexi on what she thinks about BGSU!
03:08
An interview with jordan!
Academics
An interview with Jordan on what she thinks about BGSU!
03:26
Welcome to kuhlin center!
Academics
The Kuhlin Center is a brand new building on campus that is home to our school of Journalism, Communications, Media Production and Studies, Video Communication Technology, and many more! We have state of the art audio and video production facilities that also double as classrooms. As a double minor in Media Production and Studies and Communications, I spend a lot of time in the Kuhlin Center. It's really cool to be able to learn and use the facilities in such a high-tech building.
01:12
Falcon football frenzy!
The BGSU Falcons face off against Eastern Kentucky University. Featuring the Falcon Marching Band, who invited local area high schools to play songs from Spongebob and our fight song, Ay Ziggy Zoomba! The Falcons defeated EKU and brought home a victory for BG!
03:15
Bgsu stadium tour!
Here's a quick tour of all of our athletic stadiums and fields! All athletic game tickets are absolutely free for students so we can go to sports games whenever we want!
09:28
Falcon health and safety!
Campus
In this video I talk about the Falcon Health Center and Falcon Pharmacy, campus safety measures, and my own personal experience with health and safety on campus!

