The Oaks is our largest all-you-care-to-eat, swipe-accepting dining facility. In this video, I also explain how BGSU's meal plan works, and the food-related services offered to on-campus students. We have licensed dieticians, options for vegans and vegetarians, and Elimin8 in Carillon Dining Facility which eliminates the top 8 most popular food allergies. The Oaks also offers a Teaching Kitchen that hosts cooking classes for students.