Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Dining & Food
07:47
Exploring downtown!
Downtown Bowling Green was voted one of the best college towns in America, and we can see why! Downtown is an awesome place to shop, eat, and explore!
05:27
Follow my schedule!
Here's what it's like as a day in the life of a falcon! It was a really fun day where I went to class, got some pizza, and explored downtown!
03:41
Lunch at the oaks!
The Oaks is our largest all-you-care-to-eat, swipe-accepting dining facility. In this video, I also explain how BGSU's meal plan works, and the food-related services offered to on-campus students. We have licensed dieticians, options for vegans and vegetarians, and Elimin8 in Carillon Dining Facility which eliminates the top 8 most popular food allergies. The Oaks also offers a Teaching Kitchen that hosts cooking classes for students.
