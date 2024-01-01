YOU'RE WATCHING
Bridgewater State University (BSU) Campus
02:00
Dmf, and other things!
This is an overview of our Math and Science center, DMF, where most classes in the STEM department are held.
03:38
Everything you need to know about bridgewater state!
Thinking about attending Bridgewater State University? Here is a video with a bunch of information that will help you get to know us better!
01:42
Bridgewater state university tour - east campus
Here's a look at the East side of campus at Bridgewater State! Both campus sides are close and connected, but are very different! East side is mainly dorm halls with the exception of one Academic building. Each side of the campus has two dinning halls as well, which gives you four total to choose from!
01:51
The suite life of bsu
This is a quick tour of my Suite! Dormlife is an amazing experience, and I can't wait to show you my roommates!
02:31
Welcome center!
This is about the welcome center, and just some general information about BSU!
Bridgewater State University (BSU)
Bridgewater State University (BSU) 131 Summer St
Bridgewater State University (BSU) Boyden Hall
04:03
Bridgewater state university tour - west campus
Here's a look at the West side of campus at Bridgewater State! Both campus sides are close and connected, but are very different! West side is mainly Academic buildigs with the exception of three dorming halls. Each side of the campus has two dinning halls as well, which gives you four total to choose from!