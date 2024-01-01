Sign Up
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)

Provo, UT

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) Experience My First Semester at Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) A Day in the Life with Katherine at Brigham Young University

02:35

About BYU and Why Kat Chose a Mormon University

03:39

A Freshman Dorm: Comfy and Cozy

02:06

Start off the Day in David John Hall

03:05

Meet Egypt! A comms major at BYU!

02:10

The Bustling, Joseph Smith Building Quad!

00:42

Inside the JSB: the Campus Religion Building!

02:28

Inside the Wilk: the Most Important Building on Campus

01:43

Hidden Fun and Food: Bowling and THE WALL

01:47

Kat takes on The Busy Cougar Eat!

01:13

The Largest Student Store in the Nation!

01:37

Check out the "Y"!

03:30

GOOD MORNING! Let's talk SCHOLARSHIPS!

02:48

Headed to Class: Class Size and Statues

02:45

A Large Lecture Hall (One of Many...)

00:49

Small Class Room on Campus!

01:24

Check out the Outside of the Enormous Library!

02:45

Night-Time Tour of the Library

00:45

Hidden Gem: The SOUND BOOTHS

00:27

Hidden Gem: Campus Pianos

01:22

Walking Home? Use SAFE WALK

00:48

CAMPUS BELLS! A BYU Gem

03:35

Mike loves BYU!

01:55

Kat and HyeRyeong's Fave Study Spot!

01:31

SWEET Student Recources

01:10

The HFAC: The Coolest Looking Building on Campus !

03:29

Meet Hillary: a BYU Grad Student

02:04

Adam only Sorta Likes BYU

01:59

The Creamery: Famous Ice Cream Groceries?

02:28

Kat's Happy Place: The Tech Lab

04:15

The Marriot Center: Basketball and Soooo Much More

03:52

BYU's Student Athletic Building!

02:19

Campus Tour Sign Off and Advice

