Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) Dining & Food
The creamery: famous ice cream groceries?
BYU has a number of small grocery stores around campus called "The Creamery"! The Creamery is popular around Utah mostly because of it's DELICIOUS ice cream and chocolate milk, but for Freshman, the creamery is way convenient! And for some reason, the number one date spot on campus....
Hidden fun and food: bowling and the wall
Check out the on campus bowling alley, game area, and The Wall! The Wall is the coolest eating place on campus, and theres live music, poetry slams, and great burgers! A fun hang out spot on campus and you can expect something cool each week. And who doesn't love bowling??
Mike loves byu!
Mike is a freshman student that loves BYU, and totally eats up every but of the standards and environment! Hear what he thinks about it!
Kat takes on the busy cougar eat!
Here Kat takes you around the busy Cougar Eat! Found in the Wilkinson Center, the Cougar Eat is the most popular place on campus to grab lunch, with places like Taco Bell, Chic Fil A, and Subway. Almost entirely student staffed, the ymove quickly and provide great food ! Many freshman meal plans work here as well!
How to upgrade your basic college meals
In this video, I will show you how to upgrade three basic college meals: Top ramen, Kraft mac and cheese, and Campbells tomato soup. This is an essential skill for college students, especially because you are going to have nights where you don't want to cook a 10-step meal.
