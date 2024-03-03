The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, what's up? I'm here studying outside the friend Lauren. Lord, you want to just, like, tell us about yourself and what your major is and why I chose to go to Cebu. Um, my name is Lauren, and I am a film major currently at Seaview with an emphasis on production. Um, probably the reason why I came to see BU was because of the awesome programs that they have. Really? I really appreciate the diversity, the different programs that they have and how they can really get you Major. So what would you like? How would you describe, like, the student body here? And like the culture of the school, Well, it's definitely very culturally diverse. Even if you don't know anybody, people just walk up to you to help me with thing. What's your favorite thing about school? And what's your least favorite thing? My favorite. There's a lot of different options, not just cafeteria food. My least favorite thing would probably behave that there aren't a lot of, like real cherry. There's definitely a few of them, but it's not everywhere.