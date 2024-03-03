The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, what's up? I'm here inside the theater with my friend Elisa. Elisa, would you mind introducing yourself and telling us why you chose to go to Cebu? Hi. When he was released, a Stanford and I chose to go to sea View after I took a tour here in high school. Um, do you mind describing, like, the student body here? Like what? People like that go here soon. Yeah, it's almost like I'm really nice, eh? So what's your major and like, What's it been like going through that major? Especially being like a senior? Um, I'm a theater major, and, uh, it's been it's been fun. I go to, like, get a different perspective of it, which I love, because that's what I want to do when I go out into the world. Different cause I never was a theater major before this air took theater, and it's been fun learning just being experience it. Like what? How do you get a scholarship? What's that like? Basically, you signed up for one, and then you have to go through, like, an audition, and they get to pickin. You're in a show where you take a show and it's really fun. It's really easy to get, you know, to put too much time and effort into it. That's really nice that they allow that, and anyone could do it. You don't just have to be a major to get a scholarship for theatre. What's your favorite thing about sea view? And what's your least favorite thing about seeing you? You have a thing about you, Is the selection of food least favorite parking.