Alumni Hall Classroom
This is a classroom in Alumni Hall. This classroom is relatively large compared to our average class sizes. I have had classes with only 7 students and one with 48, but usually classes are around 20 students. Alumni Hall is around upper campus, relatively far from the spine and all other academic buildings.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Okay, so right now I'm in a classroom in alumni Hall. I've never had a class in here, but I have been to a class in here, sort of, you know, when? On the first day to find out if I wanted to be in it. This is actually, there's a big classroom compared to most of our classrooms. Our average class size is probably twenty to twenty five students. So I would guess that most classes in here are not full.