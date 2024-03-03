The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, so right now I'm in a classroom in alumni Hall. I've never had a class in here, but I have been to a class in here, sort of, you know, when? On the first day to find out if I wanted to be in it. This is actually, there's a big classroom compared to most of our classrooms. Our average class size is probably twenty to twenty five students. So I would guess that most classes in here are not full.