Meet Rissa, your Cal Lutheran tour guide, and her copper friend, Gumby!! Kingsmen Park

Fun things to do in T.O. and SoCal!! California Lutheran University (CLU)

The Spine Soiland Humanities Center

Preus-Brandt Forum Preus-Brandt Forum

The Scandinavian Festival in Kingsmen Park California Lutheran University (CLU)

Meet Freshman (Ma)kenna Mt. Clef Hall

Samuelson Chapel Samuelson Chapel

Mt. Clef Freshman Residence Hall Mt Clef

See a typical freshman dorm room Mt Clef

Student Union California Lutheran University

Meet a Cal Lutheran Student Veteran Swenson Center (SWEN)

All students have classes in Humanities at some point. Soiland Humanities Center

The most basic classroom Soiland Humanities Center

Alumni Hall Classroom Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center

Swenson Hall Swenson Center (SWEN)

Get an inside look into one of our Mac Labs Swenson Center (SWEN)

Rissa's Apartment-Style Dorm in Trinity Hall Trinity Hall

Trinity Residence Hall Trinity Hall

The best place to eat at Cal Lu California Lutheran University

Pearson Library Pearson Library

Not the greatest food... but it'll do California Lutheran University (CLU)

Symphony of Frogs California Lutheran University (CLU)

Walking past Memorial Field, formerly known as Mt. Clef Field California Lutheran University

Meet Student Athlete David King California Lutheran University (CLU)

Take a look at CLU's Rec Center California Lutheran University

Gilbert Arena Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center

William Rolland Stadium William Rolland Stadium

Cal Lu's history preserved in this little blue house California Lutheran University (CLU)

Meet my mentor, Taylor Swenson Center (SWEN)