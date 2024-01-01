California Lutheran University (CLU)

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

California Lutheran University (CLU)

Thousand Oaks, CA

You Are Watching

A Day in the Life with Rissa at California Lutheran University


Choose a Tour:
A Day in the Life with Rissa at California Lutheran University

ON THIS TOUR

Meet Rissa, your Cal Lutheran tour guide, and her copper friend, Gumby!! Kingsmen Park

Fun things to do in T.O. and SoCal!! California Lutheran University (CLU)

The Spine Soiland Humanities Center

Preus-Brandt Forum Preus-Brandt Forum

The Scandinavian Festival in Kingsmen Park California Lutheran University (CLU)

Meet Freshman (Ma)kenna Mt. Clef Hall

Samuelson Chapel Samuelson Chapel

Mt. Clef Freshman Residence Hall Mt Clef

See a typical freshman dorm room Mt Clef

Student Union California Lutheran University

Meet a Cal Lutheran Student Veteran Swenson Center (SWEN)

All students have classes in Humanities at some point. Soiland Humanities Center

The most basic classroom Soiland Humanities Center

Alumni Hall Classroom Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center

Swenson Hall Swenson Center (SWEN)

Get an inside look into one of our Mac Labs Swenson Center (SWEN)

Rissa's Apartment-Style Dorm in Trinity Hall Trinity Hall

Trinity Residence Hall Trinity Hall

The best place to eat at Cal Lu California Lutheran University

Pearson Library Pearson Library

Not the greatest food... but it'll do California Lutheran University (CLU)

Symphony of Frogs California Lutheran University (CLU)

Walking past Memorial Field, formerly known as Mt. Clef Field California Lutheran University

Meet Student Athlete David King California Lutheran University (CLU)

Take a look at CLU's Rec Center California Lutheran University

Gilbert Arena Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center

William Rolland Stadium William Rolland Stadium

Cal Lu's history preserved in this little blue house California Lutheran University (CLU)

Meet my mentor, Taylor Swenson Center (SWEN)

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved