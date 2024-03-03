The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So this right behind me is actually one of the oldest things on campus as Faras. I know, and it's part of this house, just right here. So this is actually, I believe it's called the Peterson farmhouse or something along those lines. I know it's the Peterson something house um is actually, now is the music house, because it holds, um, the offices for a music faculty. Um, and so I've I auditioned for choir in there, and I have, um, talk to professors in there, and there's a little lounge, and that's where you go for any information about music. This is actually one of the first places I came on campus when I auditioned for my performing arts scholarship. So the story behind this house is that it was actually on the original land here, which was owned by someone named Peterson who, um, and it used to be farmland. Then at some point, it was donated to become a school. This is as far as I know, the original house that was here. I don't know if they've done anything to it. I know that they've changed up a little bit, so there's like a kitchen and they're separate rooms, and you can if you ignore that, it's an office. You can totally tell that It used to be a house that someone lived in, and it's actually super cool and I love blue and it's blue, so I just think it's really cute, and it's just a part of our school's history.