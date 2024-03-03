Get an inside look into one of our Mac Labs
Classes are usually about 20 students. Classes in mac labs might be website design or content creation. Students can print from the mac labs too if there is not a class going on.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I'm in Swinson Center, which is one of our, um, major academic buildings for social science. So I've never taken a class in this particular classroom, but I have taken class is in a Mac lab before. I doubt that there's ever big enough class to fill this room. The computers were really nice, as you can see, and you really just have you sign on. There's a password that they give you to sign onto them, and and you learn how to do programming, and you can learn how tio at it. Newspapers and design newspapers, which is what I did in my class.